US Demands 10-Year Exemption for Its Oil and Gas from Key EU Methane Law

The United States has demanded that the European Union exempt its oil and gas from obligations under the bloc's methane emissions law on fuel imports until 2035, a U.S. government document seen by Reuters showed.

Starting this year, the EU requires importers of oil and gas to Europe to monitor and report the methane emissions associated with those imports, in a bid to reduce emissions of the potent planet-warming gas.

The world-first climate policy has faced opposition from U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright, who has called it impossible to implement and warned it could disrupt U.S. gas supplies to Europe. European countries are increasing their imports of U.S. liquefied natural gas, as they race to phase out oil and gas imports from Russia.

A U.S. government document, reviewed by Reuters, said that in the absence of a "full repeal" of the EU law, the United States proposed that the EU should "delay requiring U.S. emissions data reporting under the EUMR [EU Methane Regulation] until October 2035".

"The EU Methane Regulations is a critical non-tariff trade barrier that imposes an undue burden on U.S. exporters and our trade relationship," said the document, which was circulated to EU member governments ahead of a meeting of their energy ministers in Brussels on Monday.

A spokesperson for the U.S. mission to the EU did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

