US Firms Consider Moving Work to India Amid H-1B Visa Hike

Trump recently raised the cost of new H-1B visa applications to $100,000, compared to the earlier range of $2,000 to $5,000, Reuters reported.



The move, alongside fresh legislative efforts in the US Senate to tighten rules on both H-1B and L-1 visa programmes, has left American companies grappling with cost pressures and talent shortages. Industry experts say the natural fallout will be an accelerated shift of high-value work to India’s Global Capability Centres (GCCs).



India Already Leads the GCC Landscape

India is home to more than 1,700 GCCs, accounting for over half of the global tally. Once known for basic tech support, these centres have evolved into hubs of innovation, ranging from luxury car dashboard design to advanced drug discovery.



According to Reuters, the rise of artificial intelligence adoption and increasing visa curbs are pushing firms to rethink strategies, with GCCs blending global expertise with strong domestic leadership.



‘GCCs Are Uniquely Positioned’

“GCCs are uniquely positioned for this moment. They serve as a ready in-house engine,” said Rohan Lobo, partner and GCC industry leader at Deloitte India. He told Reuters that several

US firms were reassessing their workforce needs, with plans already underway to shift more work to India.



Lobo pointed to the growing activity in sectors such as financial services and technology, especially among companies with exposure to US federal contracts. He added that GCCs would increasingly “take on more strategic, innovation-led mandates” in the future.



High-End Work Could Move to India

If Trump’s visa curbs remain, experts expect high-end roles tied to AI, product development, cybersecurity, and analytics to be relocated to India. Rather than outsourcing to third-party vendors, US firms are seen preferring in-house GCC structures in India to retain control over critical work.



“There is a sense of urgency,” said Lalit Ahuja, founder and CEO of ANSR, which has helped global players such as FedEx, Target, Lowe’s, and Bristol-Myers Squibb set up their GCCs. “This whole ‘gold rush’ will only get accelerated.”



Extreme Offshoring on the Horizon?

The visa restrictions could even spark “extreme offshoring,” according to Ramkumar Ramamoorthy, former managing director of Cognizant India. He noted that the COVID-19 pandemic had already proved critical tasks could be executed from anywhere, making GCC expansion a natural response for US firms.



Major sponsors of H-1B visas, including Amazon, Microsoft, Apple, Google parent Alphabet, JPMorgan Chase, and Walmart, already maintain large-scale operations in India.