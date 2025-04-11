US Markets Crash Again After Trump Reverses Tariff Pause, Tech Stocks Tumble

Less than a day after US President Donald Trump attempted to calm markets by pausing his aggressive tariff agenda, Wall Street took another beating as the White House backtracked, confirming a sharper-than-expected increase in duties on Chinese imports. On Thursday, markets swung wildly before closing sharply lower, with fears of a global recession back on the table.



Tariff turmoil triggers selloff

Markets tumbled after the Trump administration announced that levies on Chinese goods would be raised to 145%, instead of the previously floated 125%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged over 2,100 points at its session low before recovering slightly to close down 1,014 points, or 2.5%. The S&P 500 fell 3.46%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.31%, led by a heavy selloff in tech.



Tech Stocks Down

High-growth tech names were among the worst hit. Tesla slumped 8%, Apple dropped over 4%, while Nvidia and Meta each slid nearly 7%. The 10-year Treasury yield, closely watched amid bond market turbulence, remained relatively unchanged at 4.39%.



Tariff structure at a glance:

145% duty on all Chinese imports

25% tariffs on aluminium, autos, and non-USMCA goods from Canada and Mexico

10% levy on all other imports