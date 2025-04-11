sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 11th 2025, 08:01 IST

US Markets Crash Again After Trump Reverses Tariff Pause, Tech Stocks Tumble

Wall Street plunged after the Trump administration reversed its tariff pause, hiking levies on Chinese goods to 145%.

Reported by: Gunjan Rajput
Wall street
Wall street | Image: Republic

Less than a day after US President Donald Trump attempted to calm markets by pausing his aggressive tariff agenda, Wall Street took another beating as the White House backtracked, confirming a sharper-than-expected increase in duties on Chinese imports. On Thursday, markets swung wildly before closing sharply lower, with fears of a global recession back on the table.

Tariff turmoil triggers selloff
Markets tumbled after the Trump administration announced that levies on Chinese goods would be raised to 145%, instead of the previously floated 125%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged over 2,100 points at its session low before recovering slightly to close down 1,014 points, or 2.5%. The S&P 500 fell 3.46%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.31%, led by a heavy selloff in tech.

Tech Stocks Down
High-growth tech names were among the worst hit. Tesla slumped 8%, Apple dropped over 4%, while Nvidia and Meta each slid nearly 7%. The 10-year Treasury yield, closely watched amid bond market turbulence, remained relatively unchanged at 4.39%.

Tariff structure at a glance:
145% duty on all Chinese imports
25% tariffs on aluminium, autos, and non-USMCA goods from Canada and Mexico
10% levy on all other imports


Rebound erased
The losses reversed a significant portion of Wednesday’s dramatic rally, when the S&P 500 soared over 9% — its third-biggest single-day gain since World War II. The Dow saw its largest percentage increase since March 2020, while the Nasdaq marked its second-best day on record.

Asia-Pacific rallies amid selective optimism
Despite Wall Street’s reversal, Asia-Pacific markets surged on Thursday as investors hoped that the renewed tariffs would remain China-specific. Japan’s Nikkei 225 led the charge, jumping 9.13% to 34,609, with the Topix up 8.09%.

South Korea’s Kospi climbed 6.60%, while the Kosdaq rose 5.97%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 ended 4.54% higher, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 2.06%. Mainland China’s CSI 300 edged up 1.31%.

