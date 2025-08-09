US Prez Bias Towards China Over India An "Enormous Mistake", Says Ex-Trump Aide John Bolton

Former Trump aide John Bolton considers doubling down with tariff on India has created the "worst outcome". | Image: X

In what's being considered as ruining long-term relations between India and the US, Trump's ex-aide John Bolton considers doubling down on imposing tariffs on India for buying Russian crude oil would bring the south Asian country closer to Kremlin and China.

While the US President Donald Trump had been involved in a tariff-for-a-tariff war with China in April, it has not been pushing the levy pedal given expectations of a deal between both countries, however, he was quick to increase tariff on Indian imports to 50 per cent for what he considered fueled the Russian war machine in Ukraine.

According to Bolton, tariffs have created the "worst outcome", especially with India reacting "very negatively", partly due to China being subjected to no tariffs.

According to CNN, Bolton thinks the secondary tariff as "ironic" given what was meant to hurt Russia is likely to push India closer to Russia, and China, which could result in them negotiating together against the US.

"Trump's leniency on the Chinese and heavy-handed tariffs on India jeopardize decades of American efforts to bring India away from Russia and China," he said, citing a CNN report.

Meanwhile, the US foreign policy expert Christopher Padilla, an ex-US trade official, has also warned that the tariffs could pose a risk of long-term damage to India-US ties. It could raise questions later whether the US is a reliable partner, as the tariffs would remain in memory, he feared.

In an op-ed for The Hill, Bolton had earlier said that Trump's visible leniency towards China would be a sacrifice in the world's top economy's strategic interests in his "zeal for a deal" with his Chinese counterpart.

"The White House seems headed toward more lenient treatment for Beijing on tariff rates and other metrics than it imposed on New Delhi. If so, it will be a potentially enormous mistake," he said in this opinion piece.

Trump's additional tariff has failed to convince India to stop buying oil from India.

On the other hand, India has sharply reacted against tariffs calling them both “unfair, and unreasonable”. Infact, PM Modi recently voiced out that India would never compromise on the interests of farmers and fishermen, even if that means personally paying a heavy price for it.

“For us, the interest of our farmers is our top priority. India will never compromise on the interests of farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers. I know personally, I will have to pay a heavy price for it, but I am ready for it. Today, India is ready for the country's farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers,” PM Narendra Modi said.

Meanwhile, India also suggested it was the US that wanted it to purchase Russian oil as it would keep global crude oil prices in check.