US Revokes India's 2018 Sanctions Waiver For Iran's Chabahar Port Development

The United States Treasury sanctions will be enforced on individuals operating at Chabahar port with effect from Spetember 29, 2025, which is a key point in the International North South Transport Corridor, revoking India's sanctions waiver granted in 2018 for development of Chabahar Port.

This move is consistent with the United States President Trump's maximum pressure policy to isolate the Iranian regime.

The Secretary of State has revoked the sanctions exception issued in 2018 under the Iran Freedom and Counter-Proliferation Act (IFCA) for Afghanistan reconstruction assistance and economic development, effective September 29, 2025, as per the official statement from the US State Department.

Once the revocation is effective, persons who operate the Chabahar Port or engage in other activities described in IFCA may expose themselves to sanctions under IFCA.

The revokation is a counter move by the US to Iran’s destabilizing activities by designating an international illicit financial network, along with several individuals and entities based in Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates.

These networks have facilitated the sale of Iranian oil, with proceeds benefiting Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Qods Force (IRGC-QF) and Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL). Meanwhile, these funds are used to support regional terrorist proxies and advance weapons systems that pose a direct threat to U.S. forces and our allies.