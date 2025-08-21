US Risks 'Strategic Disaster' If India Rift Not Mended, Nikki Haley Tells Trump

The former United Nations ambassador for United States Nikki Haley has recently issued a sharp warning to the US President Donald Trump highlighting that the dangerously deteriorating relationship with India, who is also America's most critical democratic ally in Asia.

What Did Nikki Haley Say?

Haley called the Trump administration's recent moves a "strategic disaster in the making" while urging Trump to rethink his stance on India amid escalating tariff threats ad growing diplomatic tensions.

According to a report by the Newsweek, Haley argued that India's rise does not threaten the free world, "unlike Communist-controlled China."

She further pointed out that there is a very evident double standard wherein India's large-scale oil purchases from Russia help fund Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, but Beijing, which is one of Russia's largest energy customers, has avoided any comparable US sanctions.

"If that disparity does not demand a closer look at U.S.–India relations, the realities of hard power should. Scuttling 25 years of momentum with the only country that can serve as a counterweight to Chinese dominance in Asia would be a strategic disaster," she further wrote.

She also added that, in the short term, India's cooperation is essential for the US to diversify its critical supply chains away from China.

"While the Trump administration works to bring manufacturing back to our shores, India stands alone in its potential to manufacture at China-like scale for products that can't be quickly or efficiently produced here, like textiles, inexpensive phones, and solar panels," she added.