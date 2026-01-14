US stocks dip again as oil and gold prices rise

Wall Street is drifting lower again on Wednesday following mixed profit reports from several big banks. The S&P 500 slipped 0.3% and was on track for a second straight drop after setting its all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 84 points, or 0.2%, as of 9:35 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.5% lower. Some nervousness was hanging over financial markets. Crude prices added roughly 1% to their big recent gains as protests in Iran could lead to disruptions in the flow of oil. Gold’s price climbed nearly 1% toward further records, while Treasury yields edged lower as investors looked for investments that are considered safer to hold. On Wall Street, Wells Fargo helped pull the U.S. stock market lower after falling 4.5%. The San Francisco-based bank reported weaker profit and revenue for the latest quarter than expected, with analysts citing lower trading fees and other miscellaneous items. Bank of America fell 3.4% despite reporting stronger profit than expected. Citigroup, which is in the midst of a turnaround under CEO and Chair Jane Fraser, lost an initial gain to slip 0.3% after its results fell short of forecasts.

Companies across industries need to report strong growth in profits to justify how high their stock prices have run recently. Analysts are looking for businesses across the S&P 500 to report earnings per share for the final three months of 2025 that are roughly 8% higher than a year earlier, according to FactSet.

Exxon Mobil added 1.3% and was one of the strongest forces keeping the S&P 500 from a steeper loss. It rose as the price of a barrel of benchmark U.S. crude added 0.8% to bring its gain for the year so far to 7%.

In the bond market, Treasury yields inched lower following some mixed reports on the U.S. economy.

One said that shoppers spent more at U.S. retailers in November than economists expected. That could be an encouraging signal about the main engine of the U.S. economy, but economists pointed to some concerning signals underneath the surface. Sales of big-ticket items fell from the prior year, noted Brian Jacobsen, chief economic strategist at Annex Wealth Management.