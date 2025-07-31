U.S. Stocks Surge After Tech Push As Microsoft’s Market Cap Tops $4 Trillion

The U.S. stock futures are higher as a result of better than forcasted quartely results of tech giants Microsoft and Meta.

These MNC's are part of the populary known as the seven megacap, influential tech majors.

After reporting solid results, the stock price of Microsoft rose to push the software major's valuation crossover the USD 4 trillion mark.

The only other company that has achieved that feat is chip maker Nvidia, which did it earlier this month, becoming the first company ever to hit USD 4 trillion mark.

As of 19:36 IST, futures tied to the blue-chip Dow were up by 0.26 per cent at 44,578.52, broad S&P 500 futures rose 0.81 per cent to 6,448.25 level and Nasdaq futures climbed 0.90 per cent to 23,692.50.

Comcast, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Cigna, CVS Health, Shake Shack, AbbVie and Mastercard are among the companies set to report earnings. Results from Apple and Amazon later today.

US Trade Deal Talks

Some countries are still working out the nitigrities before inking a trade pact by the August 1 deadline coming soon.

Meanwhile, South Korea has agreed to a 15 per cent tax on the country's exports direted to the United States.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick also said deals were made with Cambodia and Thailand.