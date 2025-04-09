US Tariff Twist: Global Markets Rebound As Donald Trump Announces 90-Day Reprieve For Most Nations

Washington: Taking everyone by surprise, US President Donald Trump announced a sudden 90-day reprieve on tariffs for most nations, but simultaneously increased the tax rate on Chinese imports to a staggering 125%. Trump's surprising move brought a sudden relief to the global markets, with the S&P 500 surging over 7% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average soaring over 2,100 points, or 5.7%. The Nasdaq composite also saw a major boost, skyrocketing over 8.8%.

The decision to ease tariffs comes amid growing concerns among investors and economists that Trump's protectionist policies could trigger a global recession and fuel inflation. Trump's trade war with China has been a major point of contention, with both countries imposing retaliatory tariffs. The EU has already approved retaliatory tariffs on $23 billion worth of goods in response to Trump's 25% tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

While Trump's decision to ease tariffs on most nations has been welcomed by investors, his simultaneous escalation of the trade war with China has raised eyebrows. China has announced plans to raise tariffs on American goods to 84%, effective Thursday, while Canada has introduced a 25% levy on auto imports from the US that do not comply with the 2020 US-Mexico Canada Agreement.

The precise details of Trump's plans to ease tariffs on non-China trade partners remain unclear, leaving global markets wondering about the implications of his move. The lack of clarity has led to a wait-and-see approach among investors, with many eager to see how this development will impact the global economy.

Global Market Reaction

The sudden shift in Trump's trade policy has sent global markets into a state of flux. The S&P 500's 7% surge was a welcome respite from an earlier loss of 0.7%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average's over 2,100-point jump was a big boost to investor confidence. The Nasdaq composite's over 8.8% rise was also a notable gain.

However, the reaction has been mixed, with some investors expressing concerns about the ongoing trade tensions between the US and China. The increased tariffs on Chinese imports could have far-reaching implications for US businesses and consumers, possibly leading to higher prices and reduced economic growth.

What's Next?

As the global economy navigates this uncertain situation, investors and economists are eagerly awaiting further developments. The next 90 days will be crucial in determining the impact of Trump's tariff decisions on the global economy. Amidst the uncertainty, there are several questions that are looming, will the easing of tariffs on most nations provide a much-needed boost to economic growth, or will the escalating trade war with China offset any gains?

In the meantime, businesses and consumers will be keeping a close eye on developments, as the ripple effects of Trump's trade policies continue to be felt around the world.