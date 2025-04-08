US Tariffs: JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon's View Is Good News For India

US Tariffs: Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co., has emphasized the importance of building strong and fair economic alliances through trade.

In his annual letter to shareholders, Dimon pointed out that global trade is massive—around $20 trillion annually—and only a small portion of that, about $2.5 trillion, is with the United States. This shows that trade will continue with or without American participation.

"We should promote healthy economic alliances, which include fair trade. Global trade is enormous, amounting to approximately $20 trillion a year, of which only $2.5 trillion is with the United States. And global trade will take place with or without us," Dimon said, highlighting that other countries have options and will make decisions based on their own economic and strategic interests.

US Lacks Trade Agreements

He also stressed how crucial trade is for many economies to grow. Dimon cited the European Union's extensive trade network and China's growing list of trade agreements as examples of proactive global trade strategies.

"Many countries need trade to help grow their economies. The European Union, for example, has the largest trade network with 40 individual agreements. China has applied for and signed several new trade agreements (e.g., the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, Digital Economy Partnership Agreement, and Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership).

The United States lacks trade agreements with some of its closest allies, many of whom have signed trade deals with China," he noted.

According to Dimon, the U.S. should pursue more free and fair trade agreements, especially with longstanding allies. He believes these deals can be mutually beneficial and support both economic growth and global political stability.

"We should more actively be seeking free (and, of course, fair) trade agreements, particularly with strong allies like Australia, Japan, the United Kingdom and – we hope one day – the European Union. These can be done in a way that is clearly beneficial to both sides," he added.

What He Said On India

Dimon further acknowledged that while the U.S. already engages in trade with most nations, there is room for improvement to make it more advantageous for America. Strengthening trade ties, he argues, is not just good for the economy but also for geopolitics.

"Deepening high-standard trade with key trading partners is good economics and great geopolitics. And we don’t need to ask many nonaligned nations, like India and Brazil, to align with us – but we can bring them closer to us by simply extending a friendly hand with trade and investment," Dimon concluded.

Tariffs on India