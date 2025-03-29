US Tariffs On Auto Sector: Bad News For India? Morgan Stanley Analyses

The global auto industry is facing rising costs and disruptions due to tariffs on vehicles and parts. A recent report by Morgan Stanley points out that how trade restrictions are increasing production costs, affecting pricing and disrupting the global supply chains.

The report pointed out that tariffs have resulted in higher manufacturing costs, compelling automakers to adjust pricing and sourcing strategies. Automobile companies are exploring alternative production locations to offset expenses, potentially reshaping industry dynamics, according to the Morgan Stanley report.

The report also highlighted that gepolitical tensions, particularly between major economies like the U.S. and China, continue to influence the sector. As a result, industry representatives are urging policymakers to reconsider tariffs to maintain competitiveness and stability.

Interestingly, countries like India and Japan are least exposed.

“Japanese and Indian economies have robust tailwinds from domestic demand strength as an offset and relatively lower ratios of goods exports to GDP,” stated the report.