U.S. Treasury Drops Hint: Massive Trade Changes Just Hours Away: Treasury Secretary Bessent

The United States is preparing to announce several major trade decisions within the next 48 hours, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday.

Speaking to the media, Bessent said that many countries have made last-minute changes in their approach, leading to a busy lead-up to Wednesday’s deadline for finalising trade deals, according to Reuters.

“There’s been a clear change in tone from several sides. I received a wave of new offers and revised proposals just last night,” he revealed

President Donald Trump confirmed that the U.S. would start sending out tariff notices from 12:00 pm ET on Monday. However, these notices are not expected to be firm demands.

Bessent described them as formal messages — a way to let trading partners know the terms, while still leaving room for negotiation.

“It’s really a courteous step. We’re saying, ‘Thanks for wanting to trade with us. Here’s the rate — unless you want to reopen talks,’” Bessent explained.

He declined to comment on whether ongoing discussions about the ownership of TikTok, which Trump said would begin this week, are tied to broader trade talks.