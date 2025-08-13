US Treasury Secretary Calls India ‘Recalcitrant’ In Trade Talks As Tariff Dispute Deepens

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said India has been “a bit recalcitrant” in its trade negotiations with Washington, amid escalating tensions following new tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

Speaking to Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow” on Tuesday (local time), Bessent noted that while “big trade deals” with some countries, including Switzerland, remain unresolved, India has been particularly firm in its stance.

He expressed hope that tariff negotiations could be concluded by October, saying, “That’s aspirational. I think we’re in a good position.”

The comments come just days after Trump signed an executive order on August 6 imposing an additional 25 per cent tariff on imports from India over New Delhi’s purchase of Russian oil, citing national security and foreign policy concerns. The move takes the total tariff rate to 50 per cent, with the additional duties set to take effect on August 27.

According to the White House, the decision was made because India’s oil imports from Russia, “directly or indirectly”, pose an “unusual and extraordinary threat” to the United States.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) strongly criticised the US action, calling it “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable”, and vowed to take “all actions necessary to protect its national interests”.

The dispute marks a further strain in bilateral trade relations. Trump had earlier said there would be no negotiations with India until the tariff issue is resolved.

Asked by ANI at the Oval Office if talks could resume despite the new 50 per cent tariff, Trump replied, “No, not until we get it resolved.”

India Expects Trade Talks

