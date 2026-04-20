The Big Payback: US Opens Portal to Refund $166 Billion in ‘Illegal’ Trump Tariffs From Today

It’s the "Big Payback" for thousands of American businesses. From Monday morning, the US government has officially started the process to return a staggering $166 billion in import taxes. The cash-back comes after the US Supreme Court pulled up the administration, ruling that several Trump-era tariffs were "unconstitutional" and "illegal."

Why the Cash is Flowing Back?

The refund drama started after a landmark 6-3 Supreme Court ruling. The top court found that the administration overstepped its bounds by using emergency powers to slap heavy taxes on goods, a power that actually belongs to the US Congress. As a result, the government has been ordered to cough up every penny collected under these specific "reciprocal" and China-linked levies.

Over 3.3 lakh businesses, from tech giants to neighborhood electronics shops, are set to benefit. These "Importers of Record" paid the heavy duties on everything from car parts to smartphones over the last year.

A brand-new digital system, CAPE (Consolidated Administration and Processing of Entries), went live this morning for filing claims.

US Treasury is also paying principal and statutory interest, adding billions more to the final bill.

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says it will take about 60 to 90 days for the electronic checks to be processed. The priority right now is for unliquidated entries, basically the most recent shipments. Older claims will be cleared in phases throughout 2026.

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Will Things Get Cheaper?

While you won't get a direct check in the mail, this move is a massive relief for the global supply chain. Experts believe that with $166 billion flowing back into company balance sheets, the pressure to hike prices on imported goods will ease. Logistics players like FedEx are already being watched to see if they pass these duty refunds back to the customers who were originally billed.