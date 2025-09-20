Updated 20 September 2025 at 16:25 IST
US Visa Crackdown: Amazon, Microsoft Ask H-1B holders Abroad To Return Before New Rules
Amazon and Microsoft have urged employees on H-1B and H-4 visas to stay in the US or return before September 21, ahead of Trump’s new visa rules. The overhaul imposes a $100,000 annual fee on H-1B petitions, with the administration citing misuse of the programme and national security concerns.
With the US set to implement sweeping changes to its H-1B visa programme, tech majors Amazon and Microsoft have advised their employees on H-1B and H-4 visas to remain within American borders or return before the new rules take effect.
According to internal communications reviewed by Reuters, Amazon told its staff that H-1B visa holders already in the United States should not leave the country “for now,” while those currently abroad should make arrangements to return before 12:00 AM EDT on September 21, the deadline for the new policy’s enforcement.
“We recommend H-1B and H-4 visa holders return to the US before the September 21 deadline,” the company wrote in a note to employees, stressing the importance of avoiding any disruption to immigration status.
Microsoft issued similar instructions, asking affected employees to exercise caution. In an email to staff, the company said that visa holders should “stay in the US for the foreseeable future” and urged those overseas to return as quickly as possible.
The advisory comes in the wake of President Donald Trump’s presidential proclamation titled “Restriction on Entry of Certain Nonimmigrant Workers.” The order introduces a mandatory USD 100,000 annual fee on H-1B applications and will be enforced by the Departments of State and Homeland Security. While limited exemptions may apply in cases deemed critical to the national interest, most employers will now have to provide payment proof when submitting petitions.
The Trump administration has argued that the H-1B programme—initially designed to attract highly skilled talent—has been misused by outsourcing firms, which it claims has led to job losses and lower wages for American workers. The proclamation also cites national security concerns, pointing to ongoing investigations into visa fraud and alleged financial crimes by some firms dependent on H-1B hiring.
As the deadline approaches, tech companies employing thousands of H-1B workers are scrambling to ensure their employees avoid disruptions in legal status and are urging them to remain within US borders until the situation stabilises.
