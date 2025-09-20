US Visa Crackdown: Amazon, Microsoft Ask H-1B holders Abroad To Return Before New Rules

With the US set to implement sweeping changes to its H-1B visa programme, tech majors Amazon and Microsoft have advised their employees on H-1B and H-4 visas to remain within American borders or return before the new rules take effect.



According to internal communications reviewed by Reuters, Amazon told its staff that H-1B visa holders already in the United States should not leave the country “for now,” while those currently abroad should make arrangements to return before 12:00 AM EDT on September 21, the deadline for the new policy’s enforcement.



“We recommend H-1B and H-4 visa holders return to the US before the September 21 deadline,” the company wrote in a note to employees, stressing the importance of avoiding any disruption to immigration status.



Microsoft issued similar instructions, asking affected employees to exercise caution. In an email to staff, the company said that visa holders should “stay in the US for the foreseeable future” and urged those overseas to return as quickly as possible.