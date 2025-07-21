Use UPI To Instantly Access Loans Against Gold, Property, FDs, & More—Here's What NPCI Circular Said

In a move that could make borrowing money easier and more digital-friendly, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has issued new rules that let users make Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payments using pre-approved loans—also known as credit lines.



This means that if your bank has already sanctioned a loan for you, you could soon use that money directly through UPI to pay for goods and services, send money to others, or scan QR codes at stores. But there’s a catch: every transaction will now be checked by your bank to ensure the money is used only for the purpose it was approved for.



The new rules, outlined in a circular dated July 10, 2025, build on earlier guidelines issued in September 2023. Banks are now required to approve or reject each UPI payment made from a credit line based on the reason the loan was given. For example, if the loan was meant for business use, it cannot be used for personal shopping.