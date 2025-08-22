USFDA Warns Against Use Of Cookware Manufactured By This Indian Label

The US Food Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a public health warning against cookware products manufactured by this Indian firm after tests revealed hazardous levels of lead may enter into food.

Among the flagged products, one of them has been produced by Saraswati Strips Pvt. Ltd., India, and sold at Mannan Supermarket in Jamaica, New York.

The US Health Regulator informed that the tests revealed that cookware made using aluminium, brass and aluminium alloys under names such as Hindalium/Hindolium or Indalium/Indolium released lead when utilised for cooking.

The agency has urged all retailers to immediately stop selling such cookware and asked consumers to dispose of it safely.

Also Read: Karjat Academy Raided Over Unauthorised Trading Activities

Key Lead Induced Risks

It is considered toxic to humans at any level of exposure, with no safe threshold.

Causes learning difficulties, reduced IQ, and behavioral changes in children.

In adults, it leads to abdominal pain, fatigue, vomiting, and neurological effects.

Regular lead consumption accumulates in kidney tissues, impairing ability to filter waste.

Long-term exposure to lead leads to Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD).

What Are Sellers Of This Flagged Product Expected To Do?

Immediate halt in top selling cookware that could leach lead.

Use only FDA-approved lead leach testing protocols to verify products.

Consult FDA before marketing cookware meant for food use.

Safety Measures People Can Take