USFDA Warns Against Use Of Cookware Manufactured By This Indian Label

The US Food Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a public health warning against cookware products manufactured by this Indian firm after tests revealed hazardous levels of lead may enter into food.
Among the flagged products, one of them has been produced by Saraswati Strips Pvt. Ltd., India, and sold at Mannan Supermarket in Jamaica, New York.
The US Health Regulator informed that the tests revealed that cookware made using aluminium, brass and aluminium alloys under names such as Hindalium/Hindolium or Indalium/Indolium released lead when utilised for cooking.
The agency has urged all retailers to immediately stop selling such cookware and asked consumers to dispose of it safely.
