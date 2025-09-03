Uttarakhand Inks Deal Worth ₹6,800 Crore Deal For Kedarnath, Hemkund Sahib Ropeway Projects

The special purpose vehicle, National Highways Logistics Management Ltd, of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways signed an agreement with Tourism Uttarakhand to develop two major ropeway projects valued at Rs 6,800 crore in September 2.

The major projects include a 12.9-kilometre ropeway between Sonprayag and Kedarnath at an estimated cost of Rs 4,100 crore, and a 12.4-kilometre link from Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib costing around Rs 2,700 crore.

The authorities mentioned these initiatives will bolster connectivity make travel for pilgrims easier and provide support in the state's tourism-linked economy.

Speaking at the launching event, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said the projects would highlight Uttarakhand’s cultural and spiritual heritage on the global stage.

"This is a significant day in terms of ropeway development in the state," Union Minister Ajay Tamta said.

Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj echoed the sentiment, observing: "This agreement will play an important role in the development of tourism in the state."

Tourism activities are a major source of revenue for the north Indian state given the millions of tourists that visit the state each year to explore religious sites, adventure sports, and scenic landscapes.

The Char Dham Yatra, wildlife reserves such as Jim Corbett National Park, and trekking routes in the Himalayas remain top attractions.