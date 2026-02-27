Vaccine Developer Bharat Biotech Said To Consider $500 Million IPO

Bharat Biotech IPO: Vaccine developer Bharat Biotech International Ltd is mulling over a public listing that is expected to raise over $500 million. These deliberations are currently underway, including the lot size ford different categories, and timings.

Established in 1996, Bharat Biotech has delivered more than 9 billion vaccines worldwide. Its range of products includes vaccines for covid-19, and hepatitis B, including remedies for diarrhea and burns.

The company's consideration over an initial public offering (IPO) comes after the Union Budget 2026 earmarked Rs 10,000 crore for the South Asian nation's bio-pharma industry.

During her budget speech, FM Nirmala Sitharaman noted that biologic medicines would be critical to improving longevity and quality of life, while also remaining affordable.

She proposed the "Biopharma Shakti" initiative, with an overall outlay of Rs 10,000 crore over the next five years, aimed at strengthening domestic production of biologics and biosimilars.

On this centre -backed push to biotech, Bharat Biotech International's Executive Chairman Dr. Krishna Ella, said, biotechnology has been explicitly recognised with a ₹10,000 crore allocation over five years to catalyse the nation’s BioPharma Shakti, effectively almost doubling the Department of Biotechnology’s budget. This is a landmark moment.

Meanwhile, the vaccine maker's "R&D investments have yielded the world’s first Eco-friendly recombinant Hepatitis-B vaccine (free of cesium chloride and Thiomersal). Rotavirus vaccine from a naturally attenuated strain, Typhoid Conjugate vaccine, according to the Hyderabad-headquartered firm.