Updated 22 November 2025 at 14:08 IST
Vance Says It Is 'Fantasy' To Think Ukraine Could Win Against Russia With More US Weapons Or Money
The current U.S. Vice President commented that while any peace proposal for the Russia-Ukraine conflict must uphold Ukrainian sovereignty and be mutually agreed upon but it was a "fantasy" to think Ukraine could win if the U.S. just gave Kyiv more money or weapons or imposed more Russian sanctions.
- Republic Business
- 1 min read
Vance says it is 'fantasy' to think Ukraine could win against Russia with more US weapons or money | Image: Reuters
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed
U.S. Vice President JD Vance said any plan to end Russia's war in Ukraine should preserve Ukrainian sovereignty and be acceptable to both countries but that it was a "fantasy" to think Ukraine could win if the U.S. just gave Kyiv more money or weapons or imposed more Russian sanctions.
Published By : Tuhin Patel
Published On: 22 November 2025 at 14:08 IST