Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
  • News /
  • Republic Business /
  • Vance Says It Is 'Fantasy' To Think Ukraine Could Win Against Russia With More US Weapons Or Money

Updated 22 November 2025 at 14:08 IST

Vance Says It Is 'Fantasy' To Think Ukraine Could Win Against Russia With More US Weapons Or Money

The current U.S. Vice President commented that while any peace proposal for the Russia-Ukraine conflict must uphold Ukrainian sovereignty and be mutually agreed upon but it was a "fantasy" to think Ukraine could win if the U.S. just gave Kyiv more money or weapons or imposed more Russian sanctions.

Thomson Reuters
Follow : Google News Icon  
JD Vance
Vance says it is 'fantasy' to think Ukraine could win against Russia with more US weapons or money | Image: Reuters
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

U.S. Vice President JD Vance said any plan to end Russia's war in Ukraine should preserve Ukrainian sovereignty and be acceptable to both countries but that it was a "fantasy" to think Ukraine could win if the U.S. just gave Kyiv more money or weapons or imposed more Russian sanctions. 

Published By : Tuhin Patel

Published On: 22 November 2025 at 14:08 IST