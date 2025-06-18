Vedanta Dividend News: Anil Agarwal-Led Company Announces First Interim Dividend For FY26 - Check Record date

Vedanta Limited has announced a first interim dividend of Rs 7 per share for the financial year 2025-26, amounting to a total payout of approximately Rs 2,737 crore.

In a filing with the stock exchanges, Vedanta stated, "The Board of Directors of Vedanta Limited, at its meeting held today, i.e., Wednesday, June 18, 2025, has considered and approved the First Interim Dividend of Rs 7 per equity share... amounting to approximately Rs 2,737 crores."

Alongside the dividend announcement, Vedanta also informed that it has raised about Rs 3,028 crore by selling 6.67 crore shares in its subsidiary Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) through an accelerated book-building process to institutional investors. This represents about 1.6% of HZL's total equity capital.

Vedanta Dividend 2025 Record Date

The record date for the dividend has been fixed as Tuesday, June 24, 2025, and the company confirmed that the payment will be made within the legally prescribed timeline.

Commenting on the purpose behind the share sale, Vedanta said, "This capital raise will help de-leverage the balance sheet and enhance financial flexibility, enabling each of the demerged entities to pursue their independent growth plans."

The move is part of Vedanta’s broader strategy as it continues to work towards the demerger of the company into independent, sector-focused entities.

Vedanta emphasised, "This transaction reflects continued investor confidence in Vedanta’s strategic direction, particularly the progress made over recent quarters in delivering record production, driving cost efficiencies, and execution of its deleveraging and demerger initiatives aimed at long-term value creation for all stakeholders."

Vedanta Dividend History

Over the years, Vedanta has regularly rewarded its shareholders with dividends. In 2024, it paid Rs 11 per share on May 24, Rs 4 on August 2, Rs 20 on September 10, and Rs 8.50 on December 24. Despite short-term fluctuations, the stock has delivered strong long-term returns.

Over the past week, the stock dipped 2.49%, but it gained 4.53% in two weeks and 3.54% over the past month.