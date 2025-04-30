Vedanta Q4 Results 2025: Anil Agarwal-Led Firm Net Profit Soars 118% YoY to Rs 4,961 Crore - Check Earnings Details

Vedanta Q4 Results 2025 : Anil Agarwal-led Mining giant Vedanta has reported a remarkable 154% year-on-year surge in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter, reaching Rs 4,961 crore. This impressive performance is coupled with a 14% YoY growth in revenue from operations, now standing at Rs 40,455 crore. Vedanta Q4 Results 2025 In Q4 FY25, Vedanta achieved its highest-ever consolidated revenue of Rs 39,789 crore, marking a 14% year-on-year (YoY) increase. The company's EBITDA surged by 30% YoY to Rs 11,618 crore, with an impressive EBITDA margin of 35%, up 465 basis points (bp) YoY.

Fiscal Year Achievements For FY25, Vedanta reported a record consolidated revenue of Rs 1,50,725 crore, up 10% YoY. The company's EBITDA stood at Rs 43,541 crore, the second-highest ever, marking a significant 37% YoY increase. PAT for the fiscal year soared by 172% YoY to Rs 20,535 crore. Read More Vedanta, Hindalco, JSW Steel Lead Up To 10% Rally As Nifty Metal Soars On Trump’s Tariff Pause Segment Wise Aluminum: Achieved record annual production of 2,422 kt, up 2% YoY. Zinc India: Became the largest integrated zinc producer globally, with historic high annual production of mined metal and refined metal. Zinc International: Reported substantial growth in production, with full-year cost of production decreasing by 13% YoY.

Arun Misra, Executive Director, Vedanta Limited said. “I'm pleased to report strong Q4 FY25 results, reflecting our consistent focus on operational discipline. This quarter concludes a year of exceptional achievement in FY25, where we not only delivered the highest-ever annual volumes for Aluminium and Zinc but also drove costs of production down significantly, reaching four-year lows for Zinc India CoP and ex-Alumina CoP at Aluminium. Our outlook for FY26 is firmly focused on growth and efficiency. We are accelerating our transformation, driven by strategic projects like the Lanjigarh Expansion and Sijimali Bauxite Mine, which are on track to significantly improve our cost position next fiscal year"



“This quarter, Vedanta has delivered an unprecedented financial performance, achieving the highest- ever quarterly revenue of ₹ 39,789 crore, reflecting robust 14% YoY growth. Our EBITDA surged to ₹ 11,618 crore, marking a 30% growth year-on-year, accompanied by an EBITDA margin of 35%, which is highest in last 12 quarters. Our PAT soared to ₹4,961 crore, reflecting an exceptional 118% YoY growth, underscoring the unparalleled resilience and strength of our business," said Mr Ajay Goel, CFO, Vedanta.