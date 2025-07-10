Vedanta Share Price Reel Under Viceroy’s 'Ponzi Scheme' Allegation; Check Company’s Statement Here

The report accused the Anil Agarwal-owned mining conglomerate of systematically draining Vedanta Limited to meet its own debt obligations.



“Parasite Holding Company,” Says Viceroy

In its report titled Limited Resources, Viceroy described Vedanta Resources as a “parasite holding company with no significant operations of its own, propped up entirely by cash extracted from its dying host, Vedanta Limited.”



The report further added: “VRL’s actions to meet its short-term obligations directly impair its creditors’ long-term ability to recover their principal, a situation that resembles a Ponzi scheme where Vedanta stakeholders, which include VRL creditors, are the 'suckers'.



Following the report's publication, Vedanta shares crashed over 8% intraday on July 9, before recovering to close 3% lower.



Vedanta Issues Strong Denial

Vedanta Limited quickly responded with a public statement, refuting the allegations and questioning the report’s credibility.

“The Viceroy research group report on Vedanta – Limited Resources, published on July 9, 2025, is a malicious combination of selective misinformation and baseless allegations to discredit the Group,” the company said.



“It has been issued without making any attempt to contact us with the sole objective [of] creating false propaganda. It only contains compilation of various information - which is already in the public domain, but the authors have tried to sensationalise the context to profiteer from market reaction,” the clarification added.



Vedanta also noted the suspicious timing of the report, just ahead of its upcoming corporate initiatives. “Our stakeholders are discerning enough to understand such tactics,” it said, adding that the report carries multiple disclaimers and is “for educational purposes only.”



AGM, Leadership Exit Add to Uncertainty

The pressure on Vedanta comes ahead of its crucial Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for today, where investors will closely watch for Chairman Anil Agarwal’s remarks—particularly any response to the short-seller controversy.



Meanwhile, concerns have deepened with recent leadership changes. Bloomberg reported that Chris Griffith, CEO of the base metals business at Vedanta Resources, has stepped down. Griffith was overseeing key international assets, including zinc mines in South Africa and Namibia, and also served as President of the group’s international business.



Hindustan Zinc Also Hit by Allegations

The storm hasn’t spared Vedanta’s subsidiary, Hindustan Zinc, whose shares also traded lower. Viceroy alleged that Hindustan Zinc's resources were being “looted” through related-party transactions and unjustified brand fees paid to promoter-family-owned companies. “Vedanta’s crown jewel may be its biggest liability,” the report added.

