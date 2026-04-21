Shares of Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Limited surged over 3% to hit a fresh all-time high of ₹794.90 on the BSE. The rally was due to the company's board fixing May 1, 2026, as the record date for its massive five-way demerger, a move expected to unlock significant value for shareholders.

The stock’s morning spike pushed Vedanta’s market capitalization past the prestigious ₹3.06 lakh crore mark. The mining major has effectively doubled its value from a 52-week low of ₹398.85 hit in May last year. This "bull run" is attributed to the clarity provided by the board regarding the restructuring timeline, which has been in the works since late 2023.

Why the Shares are Rising

Investors are piling into the stock to ensure eligibility for the 1:1 share swap. Under the court-approved scheme:

The Payout: For every one share of Vedanta Ltd held on May 1, shareholders will receive one equity share in each of the four new listed companies.

New Entities: The spin-offs include Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Oil & Gas, Vedanta Power, and Vedanta Iron & Steel.

Direct Value: By splitting the diversified giant into pure-play verticals, the company is removing the "conglomerate discount," allowing each business to be valued independently at higher multiples.

The Last Chance Window for Investors

With May 1 set as the record date, the trading clock is ticking for those looking to benefit from the split.

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Since May 1 is a market holiday (Maharashtra Day), the effective record date for settlement is critical. April 29, 2026, will likely be the last day for investors to buy the stock to ensure it reflects in their demat accounts by the cut-off. The stock is expected to trade "ex-demerger" starting April 30.

Despite broader market volatility and a 7-8% correction in the Sensex and Nifty over recent months, Vedanta has remained a top performer, delivering nearly 30% returns year-to-date. The stock’s 227% zoom over the last 31 months since the initial demerger buzz highlights the massive "re-rating" the market has already factored in for Anil Agarwal’s empire.