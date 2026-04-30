Vedanta Demerger: Stock Hits Rs 289 After Price Discovery; What Shareholders Must Know

Shares of mining behemoth Vedanta Ltd experienced a planned "crash" on Thursday, plummeting over 63% in early trade following a special price discovery session to account for its historic five-way split.

The stock, which closed at ₹773.60 on Wednesday, opened at ₹289.50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). This sharp revision reflects the value of the "residual" Vedanta entity after stripping away the valuations of its aluminium, power, oil and gas, and steel businesses.

Technical Reset

The price drop is not a reflection of market sell-off but a mandatory exchange adjustment. Since the markets are closed on Friday, May 1, for Maharashtra Day, April 30 serves as the effective ex-date for the demerger.

Under the restructuring plan approved by the NCLT, for every one share of Vedanta Ltd held on the record date (May 1), investors will receive:

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1 share of Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd

1 share of Vedanta Oil and Gas (Malco Energy)

1 share of Vedanta Power (Talwandi Sabo)

1 share of Vedanta Iron and Steel Ltd

The residual Vedanta Ltd will continue to house the cash-cow Zinc business (Hindustan Zinc) and the global copper assets.

Reaction and Volume

Despite the technical nature of the drop, the stock saw high volatility during the discovery session, hitting an intraday high of ₹292 and a low of ₹271.50. Market observers noted that the "new" Vedanta price settled slightly lower than some analyst estimates of ₹300-₹325, likely due to uncertainty regarding the exact debt allocation across the resulting entities.

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