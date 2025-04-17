‘Victim’ Ashneer Grover Defends Rs 1.5 Cr BluSmart Investment Amid SEBI Probe Into Gensol

Markets regulator SEBI has cast a spotlight on the financial dealings of Gensol Engineering Ltd and its promoter Anmol Singh Jaggi — a move that’s now rippling into the startup ecosystem.

Among the entities linked to the ongoing investigation is BluSmart, the electric mobility startup co-founded by Jaggi, which is now facing scrutiny following revelations of alleged fund diversion.



According to SEBI’s interim order dated April 15, 2025, Jaggi’s investment in Ashneer Grover’s new venture, Third Unicorn Pvt Ltd, formed part of a wider pattern of suspicious transactions involving Gensol-linked entities. The order states that Jaggi acquired 2,000 shares of Third Unicorn for Rs 50 lakh and held the stake as of March 31, 2024.



Ashneer Grover Connect to BluSmart?

Responding to media coverage, Grover disclosed on X (formerly Twitter) that he has personally invested ₹1.5 crore in BluSmart and ₹25 lakh in Matrix, another company associated with Jaggi.

“In fact, I am the ‘victim’ of the current scenario,” Grover said, distancing himself from the financial irregularities flagged by SEBI.

He added, “I hope the business / company can survive the current fiasco for the sake of its stakeholders.”