Video Shows Apple Stock Crashing Real Time As Donald Trump Announces Tariffs - Watch

Apple led a sharp decline in tech stocks after President Donald Trump announced new tariffs ranging from 10% to 49% on imported goods. The White House revealed that Chinese imports would face a 34% tariff, while Vietnam and India—both key Apple manufacturing hubs—would be hit with 46% and 26% tariffs, respectively.



The announcement rattled investors, with concerns that the tariffs could eat into Apple's profit margins and disrupt its supply chain. While the company has been diversifying its production away from China, the tariffs now extend to the very regions it had turned to for stability.



A video was shared on X by a user which reads that the moment Trump was announcing tariffs same moment the stock went down.









Apple’s Dependence on Asian Manufacturing

Apple relies heavily on manufacturing in China, Vietnam, and India. Despite efforts to reduce dependency on China since 2017, a significant portion of its products, including iPhones, AirPods, iPads, and MacBooks, are still assembled across these regions. Vietnam accounted for over 10% of Apple’s top 200 suppliers in 2023, while India has become increasingly important for iPhone assembly.



The company began assembling iPhones in India in 2017, but scaling up production has taken years. Currently, Apple aims for 25% of its 200 million annual iPhone sales to come from India-made devices. However, the new tariffs threaten to increase costs even in these alternative markets.



Foxconn’s Expanding Role in Apple’s India Strategy

Apple’s key manufacturing partner, Foxconn, is ramping up its Indian operations. According to media reports, Foxconn plans to more than double iPhone production in India this year, targeting 25-30 million units—up from 12 million in 2024.



Apple is also expanding beyond iPhones in India.