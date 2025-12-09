Updated 9 December 2025 at 17:28 IST
VinFast Outsells Tesla in India as November EV Demand Surges
VinFast overtook Tesla in India’s November EV sales with 291 units, more than doubling its October performance. Tesla sold 48 cars, while Tata Motors remained the market leader with over 6,000 EVs. Competitive pricing and local assembly helped VinFast outperform the premium-priced Tesla Model Y.
Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast recorded a notable jump in retail sales in India in November 2025, surpassing Tesla by a wide margin, according to the latest data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). Although overall volumes remain modest for both brands, the month’s figures underline how swiftly VinFast has gained traction since its entry into the Indian market.
FADA’s retail report shows VinFast delivering 291 EVs in November, significantly higher than Tesla’s 48-unit tally. The performance marks a sharp rise for the Vietnamese automaker, which had sold 131 units in October. With sales more than doubling month-on-month—a jump of over 122 percent—VinFast has emerged as one of the most closely watched new entrants in the country’s fast-growing electric mobility segment.
Tesla, on the other hand, posted slower progress. Its November sales improved from 40 units in October, translating into a 20 percent month-on-month increase. While the American company continues to command strong brand recall in India, its retail momentum has remained subdued so far.
Despite the spotlight on VinFast’s surge, Tata Motors continued to dominate the EV landscape. The homegrown manufacturer sold 6,153 electric vehicles in November, reinforcing its status as the clear market leader with an extensive dealership footprint and a wide-ranging electric portfolio.
Industry observers point to pricing and product strategy as key factors behind VinFast’s stronger numbers relative to Tesla. VinFast began local assembly operations in India in September with two models—the VF6 and VF7—priced at Rs 16.49 lakh and Rs 20.89 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The company’s decision to assemble vehicles locally has helped keep prices competitive, placing both models squarely in the high-demand mass EV category.
Tesla’s India offering, however, is limited to the fully imported Model Y, which starts at ₹59.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Its premium positioning and higher price tag naturally restrict its appeal to a smaller customer base compared to VinFast’s more accessible lineup.
