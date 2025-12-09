VinFast Outsells Tesla in India as November EV Demand Surges

Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast recorded a notable jump in retail sales in India in November 2025, surpassing Tesla by a wide margin, according to the latest data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). Although overall volumes remain modest for both brands, the month’s figures underline how swiftly VinFast has gained traction since its entry into the Indian market.



FADA’s retail report shows VinFast delivering 291 EVs in November, significantly higher than Tesla’s 48-unit tally. The performance marks a sharp rise for the Vietnamese automaker, which had sold 131 units in October. With sales more than doubling month-on-month—a jump of over 122 percent—VinFast has emerged as one of the most closely watched new entrants in the country’s fast-growing electric mobility segment.



Tesla, on the other hand, posted slower progress. Its November sales improved from 40 units in October, translating into a 20 percent month-on-month increase. While the American company continues to command strong brand recall in India, its retail momentum has remained subdued so far.