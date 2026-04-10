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Vingroup Inks MoU With Maharashtra Govt For $6.5 Billion In Strategic Investments

Vietnam's Vingroup inks MoU with Maharashtra government targeting $6.5 Billion in strategic investments.

Thomson Reuters
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Vingroup I Maharashtra
Vingroup I Maharashtra | Image: Vingroup I Maharashtra

Vietnam's Vingroup inks MoU with Maharashtra government targeting $6.5 Billion in strategic investments. 

The conglomerate is set to invest $5 billion in an urban township project spanning 1,000 hectares. Further, it plans to explore large-scale renewable energy investments in Maharashtra. 

Meanwhile, the company's GSM India targets 60,000 EVS, totalling an investment of $1.5 billion. 

Published By :
Nitin Waghela
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