Vingroup Inks MoU With Maharashtra Govt For $6.5 Billion In Strategic Investments
Vietnam's Vingroup inks MoU with Maharashtra government targeting $6.5 Billion in strategic investments.
- Republic Business
- 1 min read
Vietnam's Vingroup inks MoU with Maharashtra government targeting $6.5 Billion in strategic investments.
The conglomerate is set to invest $5 billion in an urban township project spanning 1,000 hectares. Further, it plans to explore large-scale renewable energy investments in Maharashtra.
Meanwhile, the company's GSM India targets 60,000 EVS, totalling an investment of $1.5 billion.