Virtual Galaxy Infotech IPO GMP: Check Latest Grey Market Premium Price, Subscription Status And Other Details

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Virtual Galaxy Infotech Ltd continues to garner strong investor interest as it enters the final stages of its subscription period. On Tuesday, May 13, 2025, the company’s shares were commanding a premium in the unlisted market, signaling positive investor sentiment.

GMP Today

According to market observers tracking grey market movements, Virtual Galaxy Infotech shares were trading at Rs 215 per share—a premium of Rs 73 over the IPO’s upper price band of Rs 142. This translates to an impressive GMP (grey market premium) of around 51.41%, suggesting a robust listing day demand.

IPO Subscription Update

Data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) as of 5 PM on May 13 shows the issue has been subscribed approximately 9.83 times, reflecting healthy participation across investor categories.

Issue Structure and Key Dates

The IPO, worth roughly Rs 93.29 crore, is entirely a fresh issue comprising 6.57 million equity shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component. The price band is set at Rs 135–142 per share, and bids are being accepted in lots of 1,000 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 1,42,000.

The subscription window for the SME IPO closes on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised by Thursday, May 15, with shares likely to be credited to investors' demat accounts on Friday, May 16. The company's listing on the NSE SME platform is tentatively scheduled for Monday, May 19, 2025.

While Maashitla Securities is serving as the registrar for the issue, Smart Horizon Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager.

Deployment of proceeds

Virtual Galaxy had earlier revealed that the funds raised through the IPO will be directed towards multiple growth and operational initiatives. A significant portion will go into setting up a new development facility in Nagpur, Maharashtra, and partially into repayment or prepayment of existing borrowings.

Additional capital will be deployed for procuring GPUs, servers, and storage infrastructure for the company’s data centre. The proceeds will also support product enhancement, manpower expansion, marketing efforts, and other general corporate requirements.

About the company