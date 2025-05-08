Virtual Galaxy Infotech IPO: GMP, Listing Price, Probable Listing Date-Details Here

Virtual Galaxy Infotech Ltd, a SaaS-focused technology firm offering core banking software, ERP solutions, IT services, and customized software for the BFSI, ERP, and e-governance sectors, is set to enter the primary market with its initial public offering (IPO) opening for subscription on May 9.

Price Band

The price band for the issue has been fixed at Rs 135 to 142 per share, with a minimum lot size of 1,000 shares—translating into a retail investment of at least Rs 1.35 lakh. Investors must apply for a minimum of 1,000 shares per lot. For retail participants, this translates to a minimum investment of Rs 1.35 lakh, while high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) are required to invest at least Rs 2.84 lakh for two lots.

Grey Market Premium

As of Wednesday, Virtual Galaxy Infotech’s unlisted shares were trading at Rs 142—the upper end of the price band—in the grey market, according to individuals tracking off-market activity.

Listing Date

The IPO will remain open until May 14, with shares expected to list on NSE Emerge on May 19. Smart Horizon Capital Advisors is managing the issue, while Maashitla Securities has been appointed as the registrar.

Use of Funds

A major portion of the proceeds—Rs 34.27 crore—will be used to establish a new development centre in Nagpur. Additionally, Rs 18.90 crore is allocated for enhancement and upgrading of existing software products, and 14.06 crore will be directed towards marketing and business development. The company also plans to invest Rs 5.05 crore in high-performance IT infrastructure, use Rs 3 crore to repay certain borrowings, and allocate the remaining amount for general corporate purposes.

Financial Performance

Virtual Galaxy Infotech reported standalone revenue of Rs 101.24 crore and a profit after tax of Rs 27.41 crore for the nine-month period ending December 2024. For the full financial year 2023-24, the company recorded revenue of Rs 61.46 crore, marking a 5.09 percent year-on-year growth, with a net profit of Rs 16.3 crore.

About the Company