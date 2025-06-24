Vodafone Idea Share Price Climbs 7% After AGR Dues Relief Possibility

The share price of Vodafone Idea surged 7.06 per cent in trade to Rs 7.03 on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, after reports circulated on the possibility that centre might provide relief on AGR dues to the financially under duress telecom operator.

During early trade on Tuesday, the share price climbed 3 per cent to Rs 6.71 against the previous close of Rs 6.55.

Reportedly, one of the proposals under consideration is to extend the repayment period for adjusted gross revenue (AGR)-related dues tallying upto Rs 84,000 crore from the current six years to 20 years.

While this buoyed investor interest, it was further ignited when Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia mentioned that India's telecom vertical should not have a duopoly and the centre would support competition in all sectors.

"It’s not good enough having a duopoly or one carrier or two carriers. India must have competition in every sector. India today is probably the only country in the world for competition in ISP domain," Scindia said.

Vodafone Idea CEO's Letter To Centre

This has come at a time when Vodafone Idea CEO Akshaya Moondra in a letter addressed to the Telecom Department last month, said that without the government's timely support on AGR, it will not be able to operate beyond FY26 as the bank funding discussions will not move forward.

"Without GoI's (Government of India) timely support on AGR, VIL will not be able to operate beyond FY26 as the bank funding discussions will not move forward," he had written.

Reportedly, an option under consideration is to alter a token amount of around Rs 1,000-1,500 crore annually toward part payment of those dues until a final decision is taken on the broader AGR issue.