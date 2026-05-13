Vodafone Idea Shares Surges 8% After Board Set To Consider Fundraising Post AGR Relief

Vodafone Idea Share Price: The share price of telecom major Vodafone Idea surged as much as 8% to hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹12.84 per share on Wednesday, May 13, after the company announced that its board would meet to consider a fundraising proposal alongside its Q4FY26 results.

The investor sentiment around this telecom stock turned positive after the AGR dues relief from the centre, and plans to fundraise.

According to a regulatory filing, Vodafone Idea said its board would meet on 16 May to evaluate proposals for raising funds through the issuance of equity shares and/or warrants on a preferential basis, subject to necessary approvals, including shareholder approval.

Apart from the fundraising proposal, the board will also consider the company’s standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026.

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Meanwhile, the Gandhinagar-headquartered company's plans to raise capital after investors sentiment around the stock improve. Recently, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). has finalised Vodafone Idea's revised AGR dues after a reassessment ordered by the Supreme Court previous year .

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As a result this reassessment, the centre has reduced the telecom operator's dues to nearly ₹23,600 crore, bringing the outstanding amount to ₹64,046 crore as of December-end.

Coming to management changes, Kumar Mangalam Birla was appointed as the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Vodafone Idea Limited with effect from 5th May 2026, replacing Ravinder Takkar.

On the other hand, the company has also issued a clarification linked to media reports indicating that Vodafone Idea was muling over a proposal to transfer a part of the stake in its India arm to improve the company's balance sheet and aid in future debt fundraising plans.