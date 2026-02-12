Vodafone Idea Slides 3% After JPMorgan Downgrade, Target Cut to ₹9

Shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd. came under pressure in Thursday’s trade after global brokerage JPMorgan downgraded the stock. This triggered selling in an already volatile counter.

The stock was trading around 3% lower, slipping to the ₹11–11.20 range, compared with its previous close near ₹11.50. Trading volumes were noticeably higher than the recent daily average, thus indicating a strong market reaction to the brokerage action.

Target Cut To ₹9; Over 20% Downside Flagged

JPMorgan downgraded Vodafone Idea to an “Underweight” rating and cut its price target to ₹9 per share, implying a downside of roughly 20–24% from current levels.

The brokerage’s assessment suggests that even after recent volatility, the stock’s risk-reward remains unfavourable, particularly in the absence of firm funding visibility.

At the current market price, Vodafone Idea’s market capitalisation stands at roughly ₹75,000–78,000 crore, underscoring the scale of investor exposure to funding and execution risks.

Funding Gap and Capital Intensity Remain Concerns

Vodafone Idea continues to operate under a heavy financial burden:

Total debt (excluding spectrum dues): estimated at over ₹2 lakh crore

Annual capital expenditure requirement: estimated at ₹15,000–18,000 crore to remain competitive

Subscriber base: over 200 million users, but with a declining market share compared to peers

JPMorgan highlighted uncertainty around timely bank funding and capital raising, noting that while the company has outlined plans to secure financing, concrete commitments remain limited. The brokerage also pointed to the capital-intensive nature of the telecom business, where sustained investment is critical to maintain network quality and prevent further subscriber losses.

Competitive Pressure Adds To Risk Profile

Vodafone Idea continues to lag behind stronger rivals in terms of balance sheet strength and network investments. Industry data shows that competitors have been consistently outspending Vodafone Idea on network expansion and 5G rollout, putting additional strain on its ability to retain high-value customers. As a result, analysts remain cautious about Vodafone Idea’s ability to stabilise revenues and improve cash flows in the near term.

Stock Performance Remains Volatile

Despite the day’s decline, Vodafone Idea shares have seen sharp swings over the past year. This reflects speculative interest and sensitivity to policy, funding, and brokerage commentary.

52-week high: above ₹18

52-week low: below ₹7

Thursday’s move reinforces the stock’s high-risk, high-volatility profile, with sentiment closely tied to external triggers rather than operating fundamentals.

Near-term Direction For The Stock Will Depend On:

Clarity on capital raising and bank funding

Progress on network investments

Regulatory or policy support for stressed telecom players