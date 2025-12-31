Vodafone Idea Stock Price Surges 2% To Fresh 52-Week High: Here’s Why

Telecom Major Vodafone Idea's share price surged over 2% in early trade on Wednesday, December 31 after several reports surfaced, claiming that the Union Cabinet would consider the Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) matter today.

If the Union Cabinet decides to pick up this issue in today's meet it is expected to eade the financial challenges that the company faces to counter duopoly in a pertinent sector. The cabinet could offer relief on interest and penalty on the company for its AGR dues.

On December 31, the Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the centre has been making an effort to revive Vodafone Idea and BSNL to prevent the market from getting into a duopoly and continue to keep the market competitive to protect the interests of consumers, citing a PTI report.

Any relief from the Cabinet could prove to be a lifeline for Vodafone Idea, which has approximately Rs 2 lakh crore in outstanding government dues.

Advertisement

Vodafone Idea AGR Dues

In October, the Supreme Court allowed the central administration to reassess Vodafone Idea’s AGR dues, giving a breather to the Gandhinagar-headquartered company.

Vodafone Idea, in its petition before the top court, had said its AGR liability was Rs 83,400 crore as of March 31, 2025, and it has to pay Rs 18,000 crore annually starting from March 2026 for the next six years.

Advertisement

Vodafone Idea Stock Price Trajectory

Vodafone Idea share price gained as much as 2.07% to Rs 12.32, hitting its 52-week high level. So far this year, the telecom stock has seen a significant 52% rise, as per data available on BSE.