Vodafone Idea To Ola Electric: Check Out Top Traded Stocks On NSE Today
As a result positive investor sentiment over the upcoming ceasefire talks between US, and Iran, the Indian equity markets surged over 15 in trade on Friday, April 10.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
NSE Stocks: As a result positive investor sentiment over the upcoming ceasefire talks between US, and Iran, the Indian equity markets surged over 15 in trade on Friday, April 10.
While Sensex surged 77,501, Nifty 50 hit an inter-day high of 24,036. Mid and small-cap indices also rallied by 1% during the session.
The stocks part of the most trades shares list today are Ola Electric Mobility, Vodafone Idea, Filatex Fashions, and Jaiprakash Power Ventures (JP Power).
It also includes Auri Grow India, Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund, Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund, The New India Assurance Company, and YES Bank in volume terms on the NSE.
Advertisement
The other stocks not his list are Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww), GTL Infrastructure, HFCL, PC Jeweller, Reliance Power, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Wipro, Suzlon Energy, HCC, Cohance Lifesciences, and Adani Power.
Advertisement
Check out the top traded stocks list for April 10.
Ola Electric Mobility: Over 50 crore shares changed hands, while the stock jumped nearly 9% during Friday's trading session. It's set to extend gains for the third consecutive session after the automotive company announced its in-house developed Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) cell. Meanwhile, a rebound in March sales numbers also drove positive sentiment.
Vodafone Idea: This telecom stock recorded over 27 crore shares changing hands, while the share price rose 3% today. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) reportedly has extended the reassessment timeline for the telecom company's adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues till June.
Filatex Fashions: The share price surged 5%, while 14 crore shares changed hands. This share has been trading in green since April 1, gaining 50% this month.