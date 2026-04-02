Vodafone Idea Finally Adds Users, but Why is Dalal Street Dumping the Stock Today?

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has recorded its first net subscriber gain in five years, ending a streak of losses dating back to 2021. However, the operational miracle failed to ignite a rally on Dalal Street. As of Thursday, Vi shares plummeted over 4.5% to hit an intraday low of ₹8.13. hile the user addition is a psychological victory, the market is panicking over a massive "call option" divergence and looming debt deadlines.

The Breakthrough

According to the latest TRAI data for February 2026, Vodafone Idea added 21,927 net wireless subscribers. While a modest figure compared to rivals, it represents a watershed moment for the telco, which has lost millions of users every month for half a decade. The growth is being seen as a direct result of Vi’s aggressive 4G network densification and its recent 5G pilot launches in metro circles.

Despite this, the company’s market share remains under pressure at 15.78%, trailing significantly behind Reliance Jio (39.22%) and Bharti Airtel (37.59%). The data also highlighted a persistent quality gap, with Vi’s active user (VLR) ratio at 85.24%, far below Airtel’s 99.42%.

Why the Stock is Crashing?

The stock’s decline, underperforming the Sensex by nearly 3%, is being driven by a complex interplay in the derivatives market. Traders noted a massive surge in Rs 10 strike price call options for the April 28 expiry, thus signaling high speculative activity. However, in the cash market, institutional investors are selling the news, fearing that a minor subscriber gain does not solve Vi's ₹2.1 lakh crore debt. As of 11:30 AM IST, the stock continues to trade in the red, with high volumes suggesting a technical breakout to the downside despite the fundamental win.