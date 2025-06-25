Voter ID Made Fast & Simple: ECI Promises Delivery in 15 Days – Check How to Apply

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has recently announced a new standard of the operating procedure to accelerate the delivery of voter ID cards or Electors Photo Identity Cards (EPICs) to electors within 15 days of an update in the electoral rolls.

The move comes along with several other decisions that the ECI is taking for the convenience of voters, as proposed by the Chief Election Commissioner, Shri Gyanesh Kumar, and Election Commissioners Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi.

What Will The New System Have?

The new system will allow real-time tracking of each stage and tracking of delivery to the elector via the Department of Posts (DoP).

All the voters will receive SMS alerts at every stage, which keeps them updated on the progress of their EPIC.

How To Apply?

Step 1: Go to the National Voters’ Services Portal (NVSP) at https://voters.eci.gov.in.

Step 2: Sign up using your cellphone number and email address, and complete the captcha.

Step 3: Create an account using your name. Enter and confirm your password, then request OTP.

Step 4: An OTP will be delivered to your registered cellphone number. Enter the OTP properly to proceed.

Step 5: Log in to your account using your credentials, then input the captcha and another OTP.

Step 6: Click the “Fill Form 6” option for new voter registration and enter your personal, relative, contact, and address information.

Step 7: Upload all the documents required for verification.