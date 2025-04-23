Waaree Energies Share Price Soars 15% - What's Fuelling The Rally?

Shares of Waaree Energies has gone up by 15 per cent after the company reported its strongest-ever quarterly performance for Q4 FY25. | Image: Freepik

Waaree Energies Share Price News: Shares of Waaree Energies have gone up by 15 per cent after the company reported its strongest-ever quarterly performance for Q4 FY25, showcasing impressive growth in revenue, profit, and operational output. The company’s total income for the quarter rose by nearly 38% year-on-year to Rs 4,140.92 crore, up from Rs 3,007.44 crore in Q4 FY24.

EBITDA for the quarter more than doubled, reaching Rs 1,059.57 crore, a growth of 116%, while PAT saw a significant increase of 255% to Rs 648.49 crore.

Waaree Energies Q4 Earnings Highlights

Margins also improved notably, with EBITDA margin rising to 25.59% from 16.29% and PAT margin increasing to 15.66% from 6.08%. Production capacity played a key role in this growth, with 2.06 GW produced in Q4 FY25 compared to 1.35 GW in the same period last year.

For the full financial year FY25, Waaree Energies reported total revenue of Rs 14,846.06 crore, a 27.6% increase over the previous year.

The company also posted a PAT of Rs 1,932.15 crore, more than double the Rs 933.04 crore recorded in FY24. Annual production also grew significantly, reaching 7.13 GW compared to 4.77 GW in FY24.

In addition to its financial and operational achievements, the company’s order book remains robust at 25 GW, valued at approximately Rs 47,000 crore.

Waaree also operationalised India’s largest solar cell manufacturing facility with a capacity of 5.4 GW in Gujarat.

Looking ahead, the company plans to further expand its global and domestic manufacturing footprint with a new 1.6 GW module line in Brookshire, Texas, and an additional 3.2 GW capacity at its Chikhli plant in India.

Reflecting its strong performance and financial health, CARE Ratings upgraded the company’s credit rating to CARE A+ Stable.

Waaree Energies Share Price Today

Waaree Energies' share price rose sharply to Rs 2,989.10, gaining Rs 377.25 or 14.44% from the previous close of Rs 2,611.85.

The stock opened at Rs 2,835.00 and touched a high of Rs 2,999.00 and a low of Rs 2,740.40 during the day.

Over the past year, it has ranged between Rs 1,808.65 and Rs 3,740.75. The company’s full market capitalisation now stands at Rs 85,840.22 crore.