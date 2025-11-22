Wall Street Didn't Appreciate Nvidia's $57 Bn Quarter: Is the AI Bubble Pop Real?

Nvidia posted one of the strongest quarters in its history, yet the stock fell the very next day. Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang at the meeting on Thursday said that Wall Street simply “did not appreciate” the company’s “incredible” performance because of growing fears of an AI bubble, putting the chipmaker in what he described as a classic no-win situation.

"Even the Smallest Stumble Would Have Triggered Panic"

Speaking at an internal company meeting on 20 November 2025, a day after Nvidia reported its fiscal third-quarter results, Huang laid out the impossible expectations now placed on the company.

“If we delivered a bad quarter, it is evidence there’s an AI bubble. If we delivered a great quarter, we are fueling the AI bubble,” Huang said, according to Business Insider.

He added that even the smallest stumble would have triggered panic across markets.

“If we delivered a bad quarter, if we’re off by just a hair, if it just looked a little bit creaky, the whole world would’ve fallen apart,” Huang told staff.

“There’s no question about that, OK? You should’ve seen some of the memes that are on the internet. Have you guys seen some of them? We’re basically holding the planet together — and it’s not untrue.”

Record Numbers That Still Left Investors Wanting More

Nvidia announced third-quarter revenue of $57.0 billion for the period ended 26 October 2025 which was a 22% jump from the previous quarter and 62% higher than the same period last year, as per company's official release.

The results easily beat Wall Street forecasts and marked yet another record for the company.

Despite the blowout figures, Nvidia shares dropped on Thursday as broader worries about the sustainability of the AI investment boom resurfaced.

The $500 Billion Club No One Wants to Join

Huang also poked fun at the wild swings in Nvidia’s market value in recent months. “Nobody in history has ever lost $500 billion in a few weeks,” he joked, referring to an earlier pullback. “You’ve gotta be worth a lot to lose $500 billion in a few weeks.”

Company Urges Employees to Stay Focused

An Nvidia spokesperson later told Business Insider that Huang’s core message to the team was straightforward.

“After another quarter of incredible growth and off-the-charts demand, Jensen’s message to the company was to stay focused and let the market take care of itself,” the spokesperson said.