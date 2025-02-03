Wall Street Dips to Multi-Week Lows Amid Trade War Worries After Trump’s Tariffs

New York: Wall Street's main stock indexes hit multi-week lows in broad-based selloff on Monday, as fears of a full-blown trade war and its impact on the global economy jolted markets around the world after President Donald Trump levied steep tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China.

Over the weekend, Trump imposed hefty new tariffs of 25% on imports from Mexico and Canada, and 10% on China - which he said may cause "short-term" pain for Americans.

"The uncertainty at this stage is tremendous - not only of how these eventual negotiations will play out, but worries about how this is only the tip of the iceberg and more tariffs are on the horizon," said Yung-Yu Ma, chief investment officer at BMO Wealth Management, in a mailed comment.

“It's likely that the initial tariffs on Canada and Mexico are a negotiating template for what is to come.”

At 10:02 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI), opens new tab fell 620.66 points, or 1.39%, to 43,924.00, hitting a two-week low.

The S&P 500 (.SPX), opens new tab lost 107.88 points, or 1.79%, to 5,932.65 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC), opens new tab lost 431.21 points, or 2.20%, to 19,196.23. Both hit their lowest level in over two weeks.

All 11 S&P sectors traded lower, with information technology (.SPLRCT), opens new tab hitting a three-month low, bogged down by a 3.5% fall in Apple (AAPL.O), opens new tab.

Chip stocks also slumped, with industry bellwether Nvidia (NVDA.O), opens new tab sliding 5%, and a broader gauge of semiconductor stocks (.SOX), opens new tab down 2.8%.

Legacy automakers - who had been roiled by the impending tariffs - dropped sharply. Ford (F.N), opens new tab fell 2.9%, while General Motors (GM.N), opens new tab shed 4.7%.

The economically sensitive Russell 2000 smallcaps index (.RUT), opens new tab fell 2.4% to a three-week low.

Treasury yields edged down as investors fled to safer assets such as bonds and gold. Spot gold scaled an all-time high.

The Cboe Volatility Index (.VIX), opens new tab, known as Wall Street's "fear gauge", jumped to its highest level in a week.

Goldman Sachs estimates that every 5-percentage-point increase in the tariff rate would lower the S&P 500's (.SPX), opens new tab earnings per share by roughly 1% to 2%, and the latest tariff announcements could bring about a reduction in its forecasts for the S&P 500's earnings by roughly 2% to 3%.

The quarterly earnings, meanwhile, remained in full swing, with Tyson Foods (TSN.N), opens new tab gaining 2.2% after the meat packer raised its annual sales forecast, while IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX.O), opens new tab added 12.2% after the animal diagnostics maker beat fourth-quarter profit and revenue estimates.

Triumph Group (TGI.N), opens new tab jumped 32.2% after the aircraft parts maker said investment firms Warburg Pincus and Berkshire Partners have agreed to buy the company in a deal valued at about $3 billion.

On the data front, U.S. manufacturing grew for the first time in more than two years in January, with the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) reading at 50.9, rising above 50 for the first time since October 2022.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 4.74-to-1 ratio on the NYSE, and by a 5.22-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.