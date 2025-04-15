Wall Street Ends Higher As Tariff Worries Ease, Apple Shares Jump

Reuters reported that the three main U.S. stock indexes closed higher on Monday, supported by a sharp rally in tech stocks, particularly Apple , following the White House's decision to exempt smartphones and computers from new tariffs. The decision provided short-term relief to investors concerned about the effect of escalating trade tensions.

Markets in Green

The S&P 500 increased 42.70 points (0.80%) to 5,406.06

The Nasdaq Composite increased 107.78 points (0.64%) to 16,832.24

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 312.82 points (0.78%) to 40,525.53

The bounce followed a rollercoaster couple of weeks instigated by President Trump's wide-ranging tariff proposals on April 2. Though Friday's waivers relieved tension, investors are still nervous as Trump signaled fresh tariffs on foreign-made semiconductors to be announced in the near future.

Also Read: Tech Stocks Push Wall Street Up After Tariff Exemptions for Electronics

Uncertainty Remains

Monday's trading was unsettled, as it has been since Trump's announcement on April 2 of sweeping tariffs. Investors, worried that an escalating global trade war would reduce the economy to recession, have seen some of the most dramatic volatility in the market in years as Trump tariff developments play out.

"Essentially what we have is just more uncertainty and inability for consumers and businesses and investors to plan much in the future or have cause to commit to long-term spending plans," Argent Capital Advisors portfolio manager Jed Ellerbroek said.

The CBOE Volatility Index, often referred to as Wall Street's "fear gauge," slipped after reaching eight-month highs last week.

With first-quarter earnings beginning to come in, firms are likely to remain conservative with forward guidance as a result of the tariff uncertainty. Nevertheless, Goldman Sachs stock climbed following the release of higher-than-anticipated profits.

"Everyone knows the future is going to look a fair amount different than the past, and management teams are going to be really hesitant to commit to much," Ellerbroek said.

Market Outlook

Markets will be shut down on Good Friday, but analysts anticipate the remainder of the week to stay active, with tariff announcements and corporate earnings shaping sentiment.