Wall Street Plummets As Donald Trump's Tariffs Create Havoc - 5 Reasons

Updated April 3rd 2025, 20:26 IST
Wall Street Plummets: A day after US President Donald Trump announced tariffs on countries across the world, the US market reacted sharply and opened significantly lower.
Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) opened sharply lower by over 1300 points, while the S&P 500 fell 3.63 per cent. Tech-heavy NASDAQ was down 4 per cent.
Apple fell 8.95 per cent, while Elon Musk's Tesla stock was down almost 5 per cent at market open. Amazon , led by billionaire Jeff Bezos was trading 7 per cent down. The widespread mayhem on Wall Street shot the fear Index, CBOE VIX, by 24 per cent.
Major Asian stock markets closed lower today after US President Donald Trump placed tariffs on trading partners around the world. Japan's Nikkei plummeted more than 2.8 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index sank more than 1.5 per cent, South Korea's Kospi fell more than 0.7 per cent, Singapore's Strait Times index fell 0.3 per cent, and China's Shanghai Composite index ended 0.24 per cent lower.
Major European indices were trading much down France's CAC 40 was trading more than 3% lower, Germany's DAX was down more than 2.55%, and London's FTSE 100 was down more than 1.6%.
Published April 3rd 2025, 20:20 IST