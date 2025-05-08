Wall Street Reacts To Jerome Powell's Fed Decision: Market Gains Amid Inflation Warnings

“Uncertainty about the economic outlook has increased further,” the FOMC statement reads. “The Committee is attentive to the risks to both sides of its dual mandate and judges that the risks of higher unemployment and higher inflation have risen.”



Market Reacts: S&P 500 Gains, But Tech Stocks Lead the Charge

While the S&P 500 initially fluctuated, it eventually closed 0.43% higher, largely driven by a more than 3% surge in Nvidia shares, which soared after reports surfaced that the Trump administration might lift some trade restrictions on semiconductor chips. This boosted sentiment for the tech sector, with the Nasdaq Composite climbing by 0.27%. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.7%, showing more positive movement in broader market indices.



Powell’s Inflation Warning: No Immediate Rate Cuts on the Horizon

In his press conference following the meeting, Jerome Powell reaffirmed the Fed's commitment to reducing inflation to its 2% target, despite recent signs of economic resilience. Powell emphasized that the central bank would not preemptively cut rates, even in the face of potential economic disruptions like tariffs, as inflation is still “above target”.



“We don’t know what the right responses to the data will be until we see more data,” Powell said, suggesting that the Fed will remain data-dependent and adjust its policies as more information becomes available.



Stock Shifts: AppLovin and Arm Holdings in the Spotlight

In after-hours trading, AppLovin saw its shares rise more than 13% after the company beat Wall Street expectations in its quarterly results. Additionally, AppLovin announced a significant restructuring, selling off its mobile gaming business.



On the other hand, Arm Holdings, a semiconductor company, saw its shares drop by more than 11% following disappointing guidance for the coming quarters. This highlights the volatility in certain sectors, especially those most affected by the broader economic environment and Fed policies.



Economic Outlook: Inflation Still a Key Focus

While economic activity remains robust, with unemployment levels staying low and labor conditions solid, the Fed’s statement underscored concerns about inflation continuing to run high.

