Wall Street's Titanic Sinks $9.6 Trillion In Three Months: Cash Worth Twice Of India’s GDP Gone Due To Trump’s Tariffs

Markets have been tumbling since, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 10% since Inauguration Day. | Image: Meta AI

US Stock Market Crash: US stocks are experiencing a historic meltdown, with markets on track to lose a staggering $5 trillion in value over just two days—Thursday and Friday—according to data from Dow Jones Market Data. This would mark the largest two-day wipeout of shareholder value ever recorded.

Since January 17, the Friday before President Donald Trump was sworn in for his second term, the total loss in U.S. stock market value has been almost $9.6 trillion, nearly twice India's GDP of $4.27 trillion.

Much of the recent plunge came after Trump unexpectedly announced aggressive new tariffs on Wednesday, sending shockwaves through global markets and catching many investors off guard.

Markets Tumbling Since Inauguration

Markets have been tumbling since, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 10% since Inauguration Day.

The S&P 500 has fallen nearly 13.7% by midday Friday, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has dropped 19.5%, putting it on track to enter bear-market territory. The Nasdaq, which had hit a record closing high of 20,056.25 on February 19, has now fallen more than 21%.

The Russell 2000, which tracks small-cap stocks, has had the worst performance during the first 75 days of any presidential term in history. It has dropped 20.3% overall and more than 25% since hitting its record high in late November. It was also the first major U.S. index to enter a bear market during this downturn.

Earlier this week, the US markets recorded their biggest single-day drop since the COVID crash in March 2020. Friday’s trading continued that steep decline, with the Dow down 2,231 points at one point, putting the S&P 500 on track for its worst week in five years.

JP Morgan Raised Global Recession Chances

The panic in the markets is being fueled by fears of a global recession. J.P. Morgan has raised the chances of both a U.S. and global recession to 60%, citing Trump’s surprise tariffs and escalating trade tensions—especially with China—as key reasons. China has already retaliated with tariffs of its own, prompting worries about a prolonged and damaging trade war.