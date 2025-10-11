Wall Street Shock: S&P 500 Crashes Most in 6 Months After Trump’s Tariff Threat On China

A months-long calm on Wall Street was shattered on Friday as US stocks faced their steepest selloff in six months after former President Donald Trump warned of “a massive increase of tariffs on Chinese products” imported into the US.



The S&P 500 Index plunged 2.7%, wiping out its weekly gains in a single session, marking its worst day since April 10. The Nasdaq 100 Index dropped 3.5%, with the Magnificent Seven tech giants collectively losing 3.8%. Tesla Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. were among the biggest losers, while Nvidia Corp. slid nearly 5%.



Wall Street’s Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), widely considered the market’s “fear gauge”, jumped above 20 for the first time since April, signaling mounting investor anxiety.



Trump’s Tariff Threat Rekindles US-China Tensions

Risk appetite evaporated after Trump reignited fears of an escalating trade war, saying he saw “no reason” to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping following what he described as “hostile” export controls on rare-earth minerals.



“One countermeasure the U.S. is considering is a massive increase of tariffs on Chinese products coming into the United States,” Trump said, adding that “many other countermeasures are likewise under serious consideration.”



Dan Greenhaus, Chief Economist and Strategist at Solus Alternative Asset Management LP, noted that markets reacted sharply to the tariff comments. “The stock market clearly took a leg lower around the time of the ‘massive increase’ headline,” he said. “The tariff issue, for many investors, appeared settled. A ‘massive increase’ in tariffs upsets that status quo and requires a rethink.”



Broad-Based Decline Across Sectors

Rising tensions between the world’s two largest economies triggered a broad-based selloff across Wall Street. Nearly 84% of the S&P 500’s constituents, or more than 420 stocks, ended in the red, while just 15% advanced.



Ten of the 11 sectors in the S&P 500 traded lower. Technology led the decline, while consumer staples, typically considered a defensive sector — was the only gainer. PepsiCo Inc. emerged as the best-performing stock in the index, jumping 3.7% on the day.



A Goldman Sachs basket of unprofitable tech firms tumbled 4.3%, while the Russell 2000 Index shed 3%, marking its worst day since April. Stocks most vulnerable to tariffs fell sharply, with a UBS basket of tariff losers sliding 4.7%. The VVIX Index, which tracks volatility in the VIX itself, surged to its highest level since April.



Notable Movers: Qualcomm, Mosaic, and Applied Digital

Among individual stocks, Mosaic Co. was one of the S&P 500’s biggest laggards, plunging 9.2% after it revealed third-quarter phosphate production fell below expectations due to mechanical and utility disruptions at two facilities.



Qualcomm Inc. dropped 7.3% following reports of an antitrust probe in China concerning its acquisition of connected-vehicle technology firm Autotalks.

Meanwhile, Applied Digital Corp. defied the market downturn, soaring 16% after announcing it was in “advanced discussions with a hyperscaler client” to develop a second data center campus in North Dakota.



Analysts Urge Caution, Not Panic

Despite the selloff, market strategists urged investors not to overreact to the headline-driven slump.