Walmart Faces Online Backlash Over H-1B Visa Controversy, Denies Allegations

After unverified claims against Walmart over misuse of H-1B visa gained traction, the US-headquartered retail major clarified that reports doing rounds online were not linked to its business practices, according to media reports.

The rumour mill began on Blind, a platform where verified employees can deliberate on work-linked issues. The posts alleged that Vice President in the company’s Global Tech vertical was fired over it.

In response, Walmart said, “Following an investigation, Walmart recently terminated one vendor and a small number of U.S.-based associates. This investigation had nothing to do with H1B visas," citing media reports.

Some threads on both Reddit and X, formerly Twitter, linked the claim to H-1B visa holders without presenting evidence, raising concerns among members of the Indian diaspora in the US who worried about reputational fallout.

The false allegations have stirred concern on damage to perception linked to the Indian diaspora living in the US.

Discussions on online forums reflected unease, with several users arguing that such allegations, even if unsubstantiated, could fuel negative stereotypes about Indians in the American workplace.

Walmart’s clarification comes after the company announced its plans of around 1,500 job cuts, a move which had already placed concerns linked to the firm's hiring policies and foreign personnel.

Meanwhile, netizens are actively engaging in this Walmart-H1B visa controversy even after clarrification issued by the company.

A post on Reddit, on the r/nri forum had explained “How the Walmart VP Kickback Scam Will Hurt Indians in the U.S.” While some said in the comments that these kickbacks are ‘very common’, one person admitted that it might ‘sour’ perceptions.