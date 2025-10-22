Walmart Inc Temporarily Halts Job Offers To Candidates Requiring H1-B Visas

Walmart Inc., the largest retail chain in the US, has temporarily stopped extending job offers to candidates who require H-1B visas.

This decision comes in response to a recent policy change by the Trump administration that adds a hefty $100,000 fee to new H-1B visa applications, according to sources familiar with the matter, as reported by Bloomberg.

The pause mainly affects hiring for corporate positions at Walmart.

Insiders, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the private nature of the discussions, highlighted how this fee is creating challenges for companies reliant on skilled foreign workers.

Details of the Trump Administration's H-1B Overhaul

Last month, President Donald Trump issued an executive order introducing the $100,000 fee for new H-1B visa filings. The move aims to reform the program and reduce what the administration calls "abuse" that harms American workers.

The White House described the change as a lawful and gradual step toward broader H-1B reforms.

However, this policy has caused widespread disruption in industries like technology and retail.

While current visa holders switching statuses are exempt, employers must still pay the fee for new hires not yet authorised to work in the US. This includes some immigrants transitioning from student visas.

Walmart's reliance on H-1B workers

Among major retailers, Walmart leads in H-1B visa usage, with government data showing about 2,390 such visa holders on its payroll, representing a tiny portion of its 1.6 million US employees.

In the first half of 2025 alone, over 2,000 H-1B visas were approved for the company.

Compared to tech giants like Amazon, Microsoft and Meta, Walmart's dependence is smaller, but the fee still poses a significant hurdle.

A Walmart spokesperson stated, “Walmart is committed to hiring and investing in the best talent to serve our customers, while remaining thoughtful about our H-1B hiring approach,” as cited by Bloomberg.

Broader Industry Reactions and Challenges

The fee has sparked confusion and frustration among employers and visa holders. Many workers feel the policy's unpredictability undermines those who follow US laws, while companies argue that visa quotas already restrict their staffing options.

Neil Bradley, executive vice president of the US Chamber of Commerce, criticised the change in a statement following a lawsuit against the administration: “The new $100,000 visa fee will make it cost-prohibitive for U.S. employers, especially start-ups and small and midsize businesses, to utilise the H-1B program, which was created by Congress expressly to ensure that American businesses of all sizes can access the global talent they need to grow their operations here in the U.S.,” as reported by Bloomberg.

Critics of the H-1B program, established in 1990 to fill labor shortages, claim it displaces skilled American workers.

Today, it's heavily used by tech firms facing shortages in science, math and computing fields, as well as by universities and hospitals for researchers and educators.

John Veitch, dean of the school of business and management at Notre Dame de Namur University, noted the fee's arbitrary nature: “It seems like $100,000 is a fairly arbitrary amount. People are looking at it, going, ‘Is this for real?’” He added that combined with AI-driven job shifts, these changes could disrupt smaller companies, according to Bloomberg.

Future Implications for US Workforces