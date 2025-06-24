Want a Tension-Free Retirement? These Mutual Funds Do It All for You

Planning on an early retirement. Know how to achieve this financial dream. | Image: Freepix

If you are intrigued to know how to create a robust retirement corpus in the current job market uncertainty, solution-oriented mutual funds can provide an easy yet effective solution. As many investors attempt to patch a retirement portfolio together by combining equity, debt, and government schemes, while many also wonder how to create a robust retirement corpus in the present uncertain world, solution-oriented mutual funds can exactly bring what you want.



Kotak AMC MD, Nilesh Shah in an exclusive interview with Republic Media outlined three key rules for retirement investing. First, focus on real returns—your investments must beat inflation, not just grow nominally. Second, embrace risk assets like equity, gold, and real estate for long-term wealth, but avoid reckless decisions. Third, avoid blind risks—investing isn’t gambling. Stay disciplined, diversify, and invest regularly. His final message: “Retirement is your second innings—prepare like it’s a World Cup final. Start early, stay consistent, and invest with purpose.”

What Are Solution-Oriented Mutual Funds?

These are SEBI-categorized mutual fund schemes geared towards long-term objectives like retirement or education for children. They have a mandatory lock-in of 5 years or till age at retirement—whichever is earlier—promoting investor discipline and long-term wealth creation. India had 29 such retirement-oriented schemes as of May 31, 2025, with a combined asset base of ₹31,007 crore, based on AMFI data.

Top Retirement Mutual Funds in India

Some of the largest and most trusted names in the segment include:

HDFC Retirement Savings Fund – ₹6,503 crore

UTI Retirement Fund – ₹4,703 crore

Nippon India Retirement Fund – ₹3,156 crore

SBI Retirement Benefit Fund (Aggressive Plan) – ₹2,900 crore

These funds offer a balanced mix of equity (for growth) and debt (for stability) and are structured to align with your risk profile.

Why Retirement Planning Needs a Rethink

With government pensions going the way of the dinosaur and private sector jobs providing little security after retirement, creating your own financial buffer has become a necessity.

Expert Opinion: Lock-In is a Blessing in Disguise

These are goal-based, tax-effective, and best suited for those who want a hands-off approach with linkage to the market upside.



Invest or Not?