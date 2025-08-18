Watchmaker Swatch apologises for 'slanted eye' ad after online backlash in China

SHANGHAI, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Swiss watchmaker Swatch issued an apology at the weekend and pulled ads featuring images of an Asian male model pulling the corners of his eyes up and backwards in a "slanted eye" pose.

The images for the Swatch Essentials collection were widely condemned online in China, where many comments said they appeared to mimic racist taunts about Asian eyes.

Shares in the company slipped by as much as 2.7% in early trading on Monday before paring losses somewhat.

In an apology posted in both Chinese and English on its official account on the Weibo social media platform on Saturday, Swatch said that it has "taken note of the recent concerns" and removed all related materials worldwide.

"We sincerely apologise for any distress or misunderstanding this may have caused," the statement said. It also posted the same apology on Instagram.

Swatch Group did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for further comment.

The criticism over the advert is the latest setback for a firm whose shares have fallen by more than half since early 2023 and now faces a 39% tariff on its exports to the United States.

Swatch, which also makes Omega, Longines and Tissot watches, is heavily exposed to China for revenue, with around 27% of the group's sales last year coming from the China, Hong Kong and Macau region.